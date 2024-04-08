
Tushar Deshpande News
Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande star with the ball to demolish KKR

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets on Monday (8th April). Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande combined a deadly bowling to restrict KKR for a measly 137 r

Top youngsters in IPL 2023

India are well-known for making newcricketers. A large part of those who don the Indian jersey in internationalcricket, step on the stage of international cricket only after doing

Dhoni tries but Rajasthan hold nerve to register 3-run win over Chennai

Rajasthan Royal's good form inthe ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) continue as they have grabbed theirthird win in the fourth match on Wednesday (April 12) against Chennai Super

CSK make happy return in Chepauk as Moeen, Gaikwad lead them to 12-run win against LSG

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have madetheir homecoming a happy moment with a 12-run win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday (April 2). Chennai kept their nerve till the end t

IPL 2023: Impact players' impact after five matches

IPL's impact player rule hasreceived quite a response. Although it is getting time to adapt to the rules.Not only the fans, but the captains too are having a hard time understandin

