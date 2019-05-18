Tri-series 2019 News
Watch: Mosaddek's quick fire 52
Bangladesh win their first ever tournament against full ICC member team’s tournament after a breathtaking chase in a nail-biting encounter.It was yet another day for Bangladesh whe
There is nothing bigger than the team: Tamim Iqbal
In the wake of the ICC World Cup 2019, where Bangladesh, most possibly having their best team combination respecting experience and exuberance of youth, the formed squad has exhibi
Watch: Shakib takes a brilliant catch against Windies
Bangladesh win their opening match in the tri-nation series comfortably by 8 wickets against Windies courtesy of a top class performance from the batting unit. After winning the to
Watch: Shakib's six lands outside the stadium
Bangladesh win their opening match in the tri-nation series comfortably by 8 wickets against Windies courtesy of a top class performance from the batting unit.After winning the tos
Bangladesh fly to Dublin to take part in Tri-nation series
Team Bangladesh have left the country to fly to Dublin, Ireland for participating in the Tri-nation series consisting of the hosts and West Indies.The Emirates flight carrying the
Taskin and Farhad added for Ireland tri-series
Pacer Taskin Ahmed and bowling all-rounder Farhad Reza has been included in the squad for the upcoming tri-series in Ireland.It was only a day ago when rumours were circulating of
Bangladesh announce squad for Ireland tri-series
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced 17-man squad for the upcoming tri-nation series in Ireland where they will lock horns against the hosts Ireland and Windies.BCB have a
Windies announce squad for tri-series
Cricket West Indies have announced the squad on Friday for the upcoming tri-series involving Ireland and Bangladesh which is set to start from May 5. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ত্রিদেশীয়