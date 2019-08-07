
Tri-nation series 2019 News
thumb

BCB reveals fixtures of tri-nation and Afghanistan series

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), on Wednesday, has revealed the fixture of the one-off Test series against Afghanistan and later on Tri-nation series consisted of Zimbabwe and Afgha

thumb

Brave and fearless Bangladesh Tigers achieved new milestone

Supremely confident Bangladesh Cricket team playing brave and fearless cricket achieved its first championship in any tournament featuring more than two teams. [Read also:বাংলাদেশে

thumb

Watch: Mosaddek takes 25 runs in one over

Bangladesh win their first ever tournament against full ICC member team’s tournament after a breathtaking chase in a nail-biting encounter.It was yet another day for Bangladesh whe

thumb

Bangladesh win the tri-nation series in a thriller

Bangladesh win their first ever tournament against full ICC member team’s tournament after a breathtaking chase in a nail-biting encounter.It was yet another day for Bangladesh whe

thumb

Live: Bangladesh opt to bowl first in tri-nation final

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first against Windies in the tri-nation series final in Ireland.After the six matches, it all comes down to the final where Bangladesh w

thumb

ODI Series Win Means A Lot To Bangladesh

Inspirational Bangladesh Cricket team would appear in yet another final, this time of the Tri Nation ODI Series today in Dublin against West Indies prior to setting of to England a

thumb

Balbirnie handed one demerit point by ICC

Irish batsman Andrew Balbirnie has been handed one demerit point by the International Cricket Council (ICC)  for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct against Bangaldesh.The

thumb

Rahi fixes a World Cup spot following heroism against Ireland

It was come as a surprise for many when Bangladeshi pacer Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi was picked for the 15-man World Cup squad. As at that time, he didn’t play a single international

thumb

Watch: Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi's 5-wicket haul against Ireland

With the help of pacer Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi’s fifer just in his second match of his career, Bangladesh registered a comfortable 6-wicket victory over Ireland on Wednesday, May

thumb

Bangladesh suffer a big blow as Shakib picked up an injury against Ireland

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan suffers an injury in a comfortable 6-wicket victory against   host Ireland in the Tri-nation series on Wednesday, May 15.He has been driv

thumb

Bangladesh stay undefeated before final

Paul Stirling's brilliant hundred goes in vain as Bangladesh clinch a comfortable victory against Ireland by six wickets and stays undefeated in the tri-nation series.Batting first

thumb

Stirling, Jayed headline; Tigers need 293

Paul Stirling's century has provided Ireland a solid score of 292/8 in 50 overs against Bangladesh after the hosts opted to bat first in the sixth match dead-rubber at Clontarf, Du

