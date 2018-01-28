Tri-nation series 2018 News
'If we can go to South Africa's level, then we can say we are chokers'
With the defeat against Sri Lanka in the tri-nation series final, Bangladesh have now lost 4 finals and still haven't won none. This scenario is something similar with the South Af
We expected to win having come this far: Mashrafe
After winning the first three matches in a row comfortably in the tri-nation series, Bangladesh lost their fourth match and were all-out for just 82 runs against Sri Lanka before t
Thisara Man of the Series ahead of Shakib-Tamim
Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera has been named Man of the Series in the Rocket tri-nation ODI series. The all-rounder has played a major role in taking the Lankans to the Final.Perera h
Sri Lanka win Rocket tri-nation series 2018
In an ultimate contradictory versions of performance, the host Bangladesh is soundly defeated by Sri Lanka in the final of the Rocket tri-nation series, 2018.The island nation, und
Finger injury throws Shakib out of play for two weeks
In the midst of the final of Rocket tri-nation series, 2018, Bangladesh have had to endure the unfortunate news of losing undoubtedly the best performer of the team all-rounder Sha
Live: Sri Lanka threw 221 to chase for Bangladesh
Looking back into the first few matches of the tri-nation series, it was hard to locate any sort of contest between participating teams, especially the hosts dominated the era. But
Fizz fastest Bangladeshi to 50 ODI wickets
Left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has become the fastest Bangladeshi bowler to take 50 wickets in ODI cricket during the Final of the tri-series against Sri Lanka in Mirpur.Mu
Live: Sri Lanka to bat first in final of tri-nation series
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns in the final of the Rocket tri-nation series, 2018 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. After the hosts thrashed Sri La
We should think positive: Mashrafe
After winning three matches in a row comfortably, Bangladesh got a setback in their fourth match against Sri Lanka where they were bundled out for only 82 runs.This must have gave
Kayes' place in the final is still uncertain
Left hand opener Imrul Kayes has been experiencing a lot of things in the ongoing tri-nation series. Because of his injury, he was in doubt for the first and the second match and a
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka ready for the title contest
Except but the colossal defeat in the match just before the final, Bangladesh has been nothing short of a champion team from the beginning of the year 2018.The first three matches
You guys exposed Anamul: Mashrafe
After winning three matches in a row comfortably, Bangaldesh failed to win the fourth. Not only they lost, they lost in a pretty bad fashion. Though Bangladesh were in top form exc