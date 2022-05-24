
Trailblazers News
thumb

Salma shines in bowling but defending champions Trailblazers start campaign with heavy defeat

Women's T20 Challenge which canbe called Women’s IPL too took place on Monday (May 23). Defending championsTrailblazers lost to Supernovas by a huge margin of 49 runs in the tourna

thumb

Watch: Chantam produces one of the best saves in cricket history

Fielding is a fundamental parameter which every cricketer should possess. We often talk about cricketers hitting sixes and fours, taking wickets but miss out on praising the fielde

thumb

Salma shines as Trailblazers win Women's T20 Challenge title

Trailblazers have won the title by defeating Supernovas by 16 runs in the final match of the Women's T20 Challenge. Salma has contributed with 3 wickets for 18 runs.After winning t

thumb

Watch: Radha Yadav uses cuss word after taking a wicket

Some cricketers are indeed abusive and this comes so naturally to some of the players who vent out their frustration on the field. Usually, this happens during the tense situations

thumb

Salma's Trailblazers in final of Women's T20 challenge despite loss

Salma Khatun's team Trailblazers has reached the final of the Women's T20 Challenge despite losing to Supernovas. In the third match of the tournament, Supernovas beat Trailblazers

thumb

Sophie Ecclestone's great guess for the chase

During an innings break in the match between Velocity and Trailblazers in the BCCI organized Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah, England spinner Sophie Ecclestone had hoped that her

thumb

Trailblazers hand Velocity thrashing defeat

Sophie Ecclestone's devastating spell has led Trailblazers to a comfortable nine-wicket victory in their first match of Women's T20 Challenge against Velocity at Sharjah Cricket St

