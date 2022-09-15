
Tony Munyonga News
thumb

Ervine, Chatara, Muzarabani, Shumba back in Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup squad

After 6 long years, Zimbabwe havequalified to play in the main stage of an ICC global tournament. The Test-playingnation last participated in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016. However

thumb

Injured Chatara and Muzarabani not in Zimbabwe T20I squad against Bangladesh

The same Zimbabwean side thatcompeted in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier will play Bangladesh in athree-match T20I series beginning this coming Saturday in Harare. However, f

