Tom Kohler-Cadmore News
New York Strikers become new champions of Abu Dhabi T10 League
New York Strikers wiped away thepain of last edition’s loss to Deccan Gladiators in the final and crownedthemselves as the new champions of the Abu Dhabi T10 in the seventh edition
Deccan Gladiators propel past Samp Army for a final showdown with New York Strikers
Deccan Gladiators stormed intothe final of the Abu Dhabi T10 outplaying Morrisville Samp Army by 28 runs inthe Qualifier 2 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. They will take on New
Pooran, Kohler-Cadmore pummel Bangla Tigers for a ten-wicket win in the eliminator
Deccan Gladiators opener andskipper Nicholas Pooran and Kohler Tom-Cadmore pulverised Bangla Tigers’ attackto record an emphatic ten-wicket win in the eliminator of the Abu Dhabi T
Kohler-Cadmore, Thushara help Deccan Gladiators blow away Northern Warriors
Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s blisteringknock of 69 off just 19 balls studded with a shower of eight sixes and fourboundaries, and Nuwan Thushara’s deadly four-wicket spell blew away Northe
Deccan Gladiators record a thumping 10-wicket win over Chennai Braves
Deccan Gladiators recorded athumping ten-wicket victory over Chennai Braves in the 17th match of the AbuDhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Chennai Braves paid the price for ap
Deccan Gladiators push struggling Team Abu Dhabi to fourth consecutive defeat
Deccan Gladiators trouncedstruggling Team Abu Dhabi by 63 runs in the 12th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 atthe Zayed Cricket Stadium. Riding on quick knocks from Andre Fletcher (41),N
Quinton de Kock leads Delhi Bulls charge to override Deccan Gladiators’ impressive target
Delhi Bulls displayed theirbatting strength to overcome Deccan Gladiators’ challenging score of 120 for 2in 10 overs to win the third match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricke
Tom Kohler-Cadmore's 27-ball fifty seals massive win for Deccan Gladiators over New York Strikers
Deccan Gladiators continued theirwinning run over New York Strikers in the glitzy opening encounter of the 7thedition of Abu Dhabi T10. The night saw enthralling dance performances
Tom Kohler-Cadmore included in England ODI squad as Roy opts out
Jason Roy has turned down the chance to return to England for two games against Ireland, increasing doubts over his international future.Jason Roy has turned down the chance to pla
Peshawar Zalmi beats Karachi Kings by 2 runs in another Thriller
Peshawar Zalmi defeated the Karachi Kings by two runs in Game 2 of the HBL Pakistan Super League at Karachi Stadium on Tuesday.Peshawar Zalmi kept his cool in the end and won the o
Russell and Pooran’s power-hitting helps Deccan Gladiators to reach Abu Dhabi T10 final
Andre Russell’s power-packedknock of 63 and skipper Nicholas Pooran’s unbeaten 38 helped defendingchampions Deccan Gladiators reach the final of the Abu Dhabi T10 beating Morrisvil
A day to forget for Shakib Al Hasan in Abu Dhabi T10 League
Bangla Tigers captain Shakib AlHasan had a day to forget in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The star all-rounder ofBangladesh was hit for 5 sixes in one over. West Indies hard-hitter Nic