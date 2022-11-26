Tom Helm News
Pooran's another stormy innings gives Deccan Gladiators convincing win
Nicholas Pooran enthralled fansat the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium through an aggressive knock of 80 runsoff just 32 balls studded with 10 boundaries and three sixes to steer De
Mustafizur flops on Abu Dhabi T10 debut, Pooran stars in Deccan Gladiators' win
Team Abu Dhabi’s sixth season ofthe Abu Dhabi T10 League started badly. Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman madehis debut in the T10 League in this match. Although he got flopped in