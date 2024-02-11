
Tom Abell News
Sunrisers Eastern Cape win SA20 title

Batting first in the final,Sunrisers Eastern Cape made a huge collection of 204 runs. Durban’s SuperGiants could not match this huge target. Durban lost the final match by a hugema

Tom Abell stands down as Somerset captain

TOM Abell has confirmed he will be step down from the role of club captain at Somerset County Cricket Club with immediate effect.Tom Abell has resigned as Somerset captain with imm

Will Jacks replaces injured Tom Abell for Bangladesh ODIs

The England Cricket Board announced on Saturday (25 February) that Will Jacks will replace the injured Tom Abell in the upcoming three-game One-Day International (ODI) series again

England's Tom Abell ruled out of Bangladesh tour due to side strain

Tom Abell missed an opportunity to play his first international cap when a side strain prevented him from traveling with England on their forthcoming tour of Bangladesh.Tom Abell h

Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed named in England squad for Bangladesh tour

The England and Wales CricketBoard (ECB) has announced the squad on Thursday for the two limited-oversseries against Bangladesh next month. Rehan Ahmed, the leg-spinall-rounder who

