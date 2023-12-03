
Todd Murphy News
Australia name squad for first Pakistan Test as Warner set to retire from Test cricket

Australia have named a 14-playermen’s squad for the first Test match against Pakistan in Perth starting onDecember 14.Australia's selectors made noshocks, picking 10 of the 11 play

Speedster Lance Morris may get a place in Australia Test team

As they prepare for theforthcoming three-match Test series against Pakistan, Australia's cricketselectors are debating whether to include the fiery Western Australia fastbowler Lan

It's just been about trying to manage myself through workload: Murphy

Todd Murphy is still gettingadjusted to the additional burden that his body has been put through this yearas a result of his emergence as a Test bowler. However, he is hoping that

Smith's fighting 71 and Murphys entertaining 34 help Aussies getting slender lead at Oval

Smith's fighting 71, Murphy's brisk 34 and Cummins' supportive 36 helped Aussies getting a slender lead of 12 runs at KIA Oval, 5th test after day 2.Australia started with being 61

Starc's four far aids Aussies wrapping up England for 283 to be on top after day 1

Australia on top after day 1 in Oval test. The first two sessions were shared by both teams but the last one belonged to the visitors as they wrapped up England for 283 and they ha

No spinner in Australia XI for the first time in 11 years in Tests

Australia have announced theplaying XI for the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. Two players will bereplaced from the squad that lost the third Test against England in Headingley.Jo

Australia and India announce squad for WTC final

The final match of this year'scycle of the ICC World Test Championship will take place in June. Both Indiaand Australia are preparing vigorously for the final. The final squads of

Uncapped spinner Todd Murphy included in Australia squad for India Tests

Australia have named an 18-membersquad on Wednesday for the India tour which starts next month. The squad featuresfour spinners including the uncapped Todd Murphy. Cricket Australi

Pucovski named among Australian cricketers to train in Chennai ahead of India series

Preparations for the criticalTest series in India next year have already begun for Australia, with theannouncement that eight players would attend the MRF Academy in Chennai to pre

