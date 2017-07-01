Toby Roland-Jones News
Ballance, Roland-Jones in for Lord's Test
Batsman Gary Ballance and fast bowler Toby Roland-Jones have been picked in England's Test squad for the first Test against South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground starting from July
