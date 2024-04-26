Tim Robinson News
Robinson, ORourke shine in New Zealand's narrow margin victory over Pakistan
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs in the fourth T20I of the series to go 2-1. A brilliant foundation alike innings from Tim Robinson of 51 from 36 balls and cameos from here and
Heavens open up at Rawalpindi, first T20I abandoned
The first T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand have been called off due to heavy rain in Rawalpindi. Only two balls of action was possible before the arrival of rain.Before that,
New Zealand announce squad for Pakistan tour, Michael Bracewell to lead the side
New Zealand Cricket has announced the squad for upcoming Pakistan tour for a 5 match T20I series. Michael Bracewell will lead Kiwis for the tour, while Tim Robinson got his maiden