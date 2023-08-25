Tim Paine News
Tim Paine joins Adelaide Strikers as assistant coach ahead of BBL 13
Tim Paine could have been lost to cricket following his inglorious retirement as Australia's Test captain, but a new coaching job in the BBL combined with roles for Australia A pro
It was a bit of, ‘Me, me, me’: Paine criticizes Stokes' U-turn on his ODI retirement
Tim Paine, a former captain ofAustralia, has cast doubt on England all-rounder Ben Stokes' decision to returnto one-day international play, claiming that the England Test captain h
Tim Paine picks his Australia playing XI for fourth Ashes Test
Former Australia captain Tim Paine has announced just one change for Australia for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, which begins on Wednesday July 19.Former Australia captain
Tim Paine joins Cricket Australia's coaching staff
Despite Tim Paine's harshcriticism of Cricket Australia in his book concerning the manner in which hewas removed as captain, the organization has hired him as a part-time coach oft
Tim Paine quietly bids farewell to first class cricket
Former Australia captain Tim Paine has quietly retired from first class cricket after Tasmania and Queensland drew in the final round of the Sheffield Shield season, ending a rolle
Tim Paine admits Cricket Australia disappointed him
HOBART: Former Australia Test skipper Tim Paine believes Cricket Australia (CA) dumped him at home after the 'sexting scandal' involving him and a former Cricket Tasmania staffer a
South Africa was involved in ball tampering after Newlands Test says Paine
Tim Paine has accused South Africa of tampering with ball in the Test match immediately after Australia's cricket was rocked by the Sandpaper Gate scandal, claiming the act was cov
Pat Cummins named new ODI captain of Australia
Pat Cummins has been selected as Australia'snew men's ODI captain, succeeding Aaron Finch, who resigned last month.However, he will be supported by a broader leadership group rathe
Paine set to return in cricket after one and a half year
Former Australia captain TimPaine's career is going to gain momentum after almost a year and a half. He hasearned a place in Tasmania's squad for the first game of the new Sheffiel
Tim Paine is makes his comeback to play first class cricket
Tim Paine, who resigned last year after the sexting scandal involving a former Cricket Tasmania official ahead of the Ashes series, has reportedly started training in recent weeks.
Time Paine's career is practically over after not getting Tasmania contract
Tim Paine's playing career appears to be over as the former Australia captain has failed to land a new contract with Tasmania.Paine, who stepped down as Test captain ahead of the A
The Tim Paine Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Tim Paine is a right-handed batsman and wicket-keeper from Australia. Tim was born on December 8, 1984 in Hobart, Tasmania. He plays in Australian cricket for the Tasmanian Tigers