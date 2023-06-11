Ticket price News
Bangladesh-Afghanistan Test ticket starts from 100
Tickets for the Dhaka Test between hosts Bangladesh and visiting Afghanistanwill go on sale on Tuesday (June 13). However, online ticket sales will starton Monday (June 12).Dhaka T
Bangladesh-Zimbabwe Test ticket sale starts Friday
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe series will kick off from Saturday (22nd February) with the one-off Test at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. The lowest price for tickets has b
Ticket price of this year's BPL will be lower
The upcoming season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is only 87 days away as the tournament is scheduled to begin on 31 October. Ahead of the tournament the BPL governing cou
BCB announce ticket price of Chittagong matches
First phase of fourth edition Bangladesh Premier League is being over. Now, the participating teams are moving to the port city Chittagong to play the second phase matches. Ahead o