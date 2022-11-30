
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Thihan Chandramohan
Thihan Chandramohan News
thumb

Thihan Chandramohan appointed physio for third ODI

Thihan Chandramohan will be thenew physio for the third and final ODI against Afghanistan. He will replaceBrett Harrop, who after his successful two-year contract with the Sri Lank

thumb

Bangladesh suffer a big blow as Shakib picked up an injury against Ireland

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan suffers an injury in a comfortable 6-wicket victory against   host Ireland in the Tri-nation series on Wednesday, May 15.He has been driv

thumb

Tigers physio Chandramohan back in Bangladesh

Bangladesh cricket team physio Thihan Chandramohan, has finally returned to Bangladesh after a long break. Prior to Australia cricket team’s tour of Bangladesh, he is back again, t

thumb

National team physio in hospital

Bangladesh national team physiotherapist Thihan Chandramohan has fallen in an accident in Australia and now has been admitted in hospital. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ দুর্ঘটনার শিকার হয়ে হাসপাতা

thumb

Thihan Chandramohon appointed new physio of Bangladesh

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed Thihan Chandramohon as an interim physiotherapist for the Sri Lanka series to look after the national team. The 37-year-old Australian

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.