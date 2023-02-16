Theunis de Bruyn News
South African Theunis de Bruyn announces retirement from International Cricket
Theunis de Bruyn has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 30. The South African batter has represented the country in 13 Tests and two T20Is since his
Theunis de Bruyn misses third Test against Australia for birth of first child
South Africa batsman Theunis de Bruyn will be unavailable for the third and final Test against Australia as he is set to return home for the birth of his first child.South Africa b
Herath's six for models Sri Lanka's clean sweep after an age
An emphatic 199 run victory against South Africa on Monday at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, led Sri Lanka to record a 2-0 clean sweep which is their first series win o