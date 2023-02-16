
  Theunis de Bruyn
Theunis de Bruyn News
thumb

South African Theunis de Bruyn announces retirement from International Cricket

Theunis de Bruyn has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 30. The South African batter has represented the country in 13 Tests and two T20Is since his

thumb

Theunis de Bruyn misses third Test against Australia for birth of first child

South Africa batsman Theunis de Bruyn will be unavailable for the third and final Test against Australia as he is set to return home for the birth of his first child.South Africa b

thumb

Herath's six for models Sri Lanka's clean sweep after an age

An emphatic 199 run victory against South Africa on Monday at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, led Sri Lanka to record a 2-0 clean sweep which is their first series win o

