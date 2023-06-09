The Ultimate Test News
Australia extend their lead to 296 after India's fightback with Rahane's 89
Australia still on top after day 3 in World Test Championship final. They're 296 runs ahead of India and have Labuschagne and Green on the crease to start from tomorrow. Earlier th
Aussie quicks run riot to flatten India after day 2 in WTC final
Australia on top in this World Test Championship final after day 2. They kept their domination continue. Steve Smith was 95* when he started the day and got his 31st test hundred w
Smith and Head's record breaking partnership propels Australia on top after day one in WTC final
World Test Championship final's day one completely belonged to Australia. Travis Head and Steve Smith's unbelievable 251* partnership at Kennington Oval, London on Wednesday (7 Jun