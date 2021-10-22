
The Netherlands News
thumb

Doeschate announces his retirement

Dutch Cricketer Ryan ten Doeschate announces his retirement from International Cricket. The Fourty One year old all-rounder will never be seen in Netherlands jersey anymore.Doescha

thumb

Wiese powers Namibia to victory against Netherlands

David Wiese's unbeaten 66 of 40 deliveries give Namibia their first victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Namibia won the contest against Netherlands by 6 wickets, and remain aliv

thumb

Netherlands, Ireland to host Pakistan

Pakistan will tour Netherlands and Ireland ahead of their scheduled visit to England next year to play series of limited over matches.A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official confir

