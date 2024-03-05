
The Hundred Draft News
David Warner, Kane Williamson among the susuperstars to be available for the Hundred

David Warner, Kane Williamson, Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana are among the superstars to be available for The Hundreds draft in the backend of the month. Warner available in £100

Shaheen and Rauf was picked by Welsh Fire in the Hundred Draft

Welsh Fire made a strong impression by signing Pakistani pace bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf for the tournament.In Thursday's Hundred Draft, 30 male players were selected fr

