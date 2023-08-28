The Hundred 2023 News
Jimmy Neesham withdraws from England series
The T20I series between Englandand New Zealand will start from August 30. Although Jimmy Neesham was in thesquad for that series, he later withdrew his name. Neesham was supposed t
John Turner ruled out of New Zealand T20Is, Brydon Carse replaces him
Uncapped England pacer JohnTurner has suffered a side injury while playing for Trent Rockets in the Men'sHundred, ruling him out of England's T20I team for this month's series agai
Australia pacer Spencer Johnson creates history in debut in The Hundred
Out of 20 balls, 19 balls were dot,3 wickets were taken conceding only 1 run. Such incredible bowling has beenseen in this year's The Hundred. Australian pacer Spencer Johnson has
Rashid Khan withdraws from The Hundred
Due to an injury, Afghanistanleg-spinner Rashid Khan withdrew from The Hundred on the eve of the tournament.The 24-year-old was scheduled to participate in the first three games fo
England's Ashes players might miss couple of The Hundred games
The availability of England'smen's Ashes players will be determined after an evaluation, although those whohave been overworked are expected to miss at least the first two matches
I'll spend the whole budget on him: Anderson after Babar goes unsold in The Hundred
Babar Azam, one of the greatest battersin recent times, was unsold in The Hundred draft. It's a bit surprising! Babar'sfans-supporters and England star fast bowler James Anderson c
Shaheen and Rauf was picked by Welsh Fire in the Hundred Draft
Welsh Fire made a strong impression by signing Pakistani pace bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf for the tournament.In Thursday's Hundred Draft, 30 male players were selected fr
The Hundred 2023: Shadab Khan Retained by Birmingham Phoenix
Shadab Khan has been retained from Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred for £100,000 as the franchises announced their retention lists on Thursday (16 February). Shadab is the only Pa