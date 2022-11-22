
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • The Hundred 2022
The Hundred 2022 News
thumb

Perth Scorchers terminate Laurie Evans' contract following positive dope test

England cricketer Laurie Evanshas lost his eligibility to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) after testingpositive for dope. He was supposed to play for Perth Scorchers in this year

thumb

Jos Buttler Ruled out of The hundred 2022 due to injury

Manchester Originals captain Jos Buttler will miss the rest of The Hundred due to a calf injury he sustained against Southern Brave last Thursday.Buttler captained the Manchester O

thumb

The Hundred 2022: Tymal Mills is ruled out the rest of the tournament due to injury

Tymal Mills will miss the rest of the hundred through injury but remains hopeful he can make his way into England's T20 World Cup squad.The England left-arm missed Southern Brave's

thumb

"Just trying to beat it up" - The Hundred Centurion Will Smeed

England youngster Will Smeed is the first player to score a century at The Hundred and Eoin Morgan believes his achievement is "a big spanner in the sand" as the youngster has neve

thumb

The Hundred: Will Smeed smashes the first century

Will Smeed (101 not out) made history in The Hundred and Henry Brooks gained five wickets as Birmingham Phoenix beat defending champions Southern Brave.Will Smeed hit the first cen

thumb

Kieron Pollard achieved another milestone in T20 cricket

Kieron Pollard has recently retired from international cricket. But he is one of the legends of the shortest cricket format. He still shows his awesomeness while playing in many T2

thumb

The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix add in squad D'Oliveira and Timm van der Gugten

The duo linked up with the team following the injuries to hitter Tom Abell and fast bowler Olly Stone ahead of Saturday's season opener against the Trent Rockets at Trent Bridge.Va

thumb

Naseem withdraws himself from The Hundred

Pakistan's young pacer NaseemShah has decided not to play in England's 100-ball tournament “The Hundred” toplay for his country. Naseem was drafted into the Welsh Fire team in thep

thumb

Bairstow pulls out of The Hundred

England's star batsman JonnyBairstow has pulled himself out of the franchise league of his country's board,The Hundred. The in-form wicket-keeper has decided not to play in thistou

thumb

Mohammad Hasnain gets team in 'The Hundred' after clearing bowling action

Young pacer Mohammad Hasnain hasbeen called up for the England franchise tournament ‘The Hundred’ after beingrelieved of the ban on clearing bowling action. The Pakistan pacer has

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.