The Hundred 2022 News
Perth Scorchers terminate Laurie Evans' contract following positive dope test
England cricketer Laurie Evanshas lost his eligibility to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) after testingpositive for dope. He was supposed to play for Perth Scorchers in this year
Jos Buttler Ruled out of The hundred 2022 due to injury
Manchester Originals captain Jos Buttler will miss the rest of The Hundred due to a calf injury he sustained against Southern Brave last Thursday.Buttler captained the Manchester O
The Hundred 2022: Tymal Mills is ruled out the rest of the tournament due to injury
Tymal Mills will miss the rest of the hundred through injury but remains hopeful he can make his way into England's T20 World Cup squad.The England left-arm missed Southern Brave's
"Just trying to beat it up" - The Hundred Centurion Will Smeed
England youngster Will Smeed is the first player to score a century at The Hundred and Eoin Morgan believes his achievement is "a big spanner in the sand" as the youngster has neve
The Hundred: Will Smeed smashes the first century
Will Smeed (101 not out) made history in The Hundred and Henry Brooks gained five wickets as Birmingham Phoenix beat defending champions Southern Brave.Will Smeed hit the first cen
Kieron Pollard achieved another milestone in T20 cricket
Kieron Pollard has recently retired from international cricket. But he is one of the legends of the shortest cricket format. He still shows his awesomeness while playing in many T2
The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix add in squad D'Oliveira and Timm van der Gugten
The duo linked up with the team following the injuries to hitter Tom Abell and fast bowler Olly Stone ahead of Saturday's season opener against the Trent Rockets at Trent Bridge.Va
Naseem withdraws himself from The Hundred
Pakistan's young pacer NaseemShah has decided not to play in England's 100-ball tournament “The Hundred” toplay for his country. Naseem was drafted into the Welsh Fire team in thep
Bairstow pulls out of The Hundred
England's star batsman JonnyBairstow has pulled himself out of the franchise league of his country's board,The Hundred. The in-form wicket-keeper has decided not to play in thistou
Mohammad Hasnain gets team in 'The Hundred' after clearing bowling action
Young pacer Mohammad Hasnain hasbeen called up for the England franchise tournament ‘The Hundred’ after beingrelieved of the ban on clearing bowling action. The Pakistan pacer has