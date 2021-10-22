The Hundred 2021 News
Jayawardene to leave Sri Lanka team after qualifier round
Mahela Jayawardene has decided toleave the Sri Lanka squad after today’s last qualifier match againstNetherlands in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and won’t be available for Sri Lanka’
Watch: Liam Livingstone dismissed in a strange fashion in The Hundred
The Hundred competition has definitely been a sensational hit in the cricket fraternity. From batsmen making their presence count in the form of hitting sixes to bowlers pulling of
Oval Invincibles Women, Southern Brave Men crowned Hundred champions
Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave have won the inaugural men's and women's Hundred finals respectively.At Lord's, Dane van Niekerk's Oval Invincibles outplayed Southern Brave by
Watch: Fan gets super excited and falls over the empty seats in The Hundred
The game of cricket has witnessed crazy incidents during the passage of play. No matter how small the target is, the team would still go on to defend the total. In this case scenar
Jemimah Rodrigues - One star, many talents
Indian women's team's 20-year-oldJemimah Rodrigues has multi-talents. Apart from being a middle order batswomanand a right-arm off-break bowler, she is a good dancer, singer, music
Watch: Alex Hales gets hit in the groin twice in The Hundred
The 22nd match between Trent Rockets and Oval Invincibles in The Hundred competition witnessed a bizarre incident during the passage of the play. England cricketer, Alex Hales, pla
Watch: Quinton de Kock takes a scorcher to dismiss Josh Inglis in The Hundred
South African international Quinton de Kock is currently taking part in The Hundred competition. The tournament has already managed to garner the attention of the cricket fraternit
Gavaskar criticises Hundred, calling it "ordinary"
Indian legend and commentator Sunil Gavaskar has taken a go at The Hundred, a new 100-ball tournament in England.The first edition got underway last week, which Gavaskar stated tha
du Plessis gets Hundred gig as Finch opts out
South Africa's Faf du Plessis will replace Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch in Northern Superchargers squad at The Hundred 2021.Several players from South Africa and New
Qais Ahmad signs up for County Championship, T20 Blast
Afghanistan leg-spinner Qais Ahmad will represent Kent in the T20 Blast and County Championship this English summer.Ahmad is the sixth man from Afghanistan to sign up for this year
'Wickets' could be called as 'outs' in The Hundred
The term 'wickets' could be replaced by 'outs' in the new The Hundred cricket format, which is slated to begin in July.While the women's tournament begin on July 21, the men's one
Bangladeshis go unsold in The Hundred draft
None of the eight Bangladeshis have got a team in The Hundred draft for its inaugural edition this year.The draft was arranged behind closed doors on Monday (February 22). The ECB