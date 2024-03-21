The Hundred News
16 Bangladeshi unsold at the auction of 'The Hundred'
16 Bangladeshis were named in the draft of the Hundred. But no one got a team, everyone was unsold at the auction. The 16 Bangladeshis were : Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Litton D
16 Bangladeshi named in the draft of 'The Hundred'
The most recent form of Cricket is the Hundred invented by England Cricket Board (ECB). Despite not granted by ICC, ECB runs a a league of it. Now 16 Bangladeshis have been named i
Brook supports England's decision despite his exclusion from World Cup squad
24-year-old young cricketer HarryBrook is not in England's World Cup plans. Although he is a little disappointednot to be able to make it to the initial team, he can't complain bec
England's Ashes players might miss couple of The Hundred games
The availability of England'smen's Ashes players will be determined after an evaluation, although those whohave been overworked are expected to miss at least the first two matches
Usama Mir Joins Manchester Originals for The Hundred
Manchester Originals have hired Pakistani leg spinner Usama Mir for their upcoming third edition of the Hundred.Pakistani all-rounder Usama Mir has joined the Manchester Originals
ECB signs contract with The Hundred until 2028
The Hundred, a 100-ball matchtournament, has gained quite a lot of popularity among cricketers and cricketlovers in a short period of time. This time, The Hundred has signed a cont
I'll spend the whole budget on him: Anderson after Babar goes unsold in The Hundred
Babar Azam, one of the greatest battersin recent times, was unsold in The Hundred draft. It's a bit surprising! Babar'sfans-supporters and England star fast bowler James Anderson c
Shaheen and Rauf was picked by Welsh Fire in the Hundred Draft
Welsh Fire made a strong impression by signing Pakistani pace bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf for the tournament.In Thursday's Hundred Draft, 30 male players were selected fr
Mike Hussey appointed as Welsh Fire head coach
Mike Hussey will be seen in therole of the coach in England's hundred-ball competition The Hundred. Hussey hasbeen appointed as head coach of the team Welsh Fire.Hussey replaces Ga
Hopefully I'll be back around the IPL time: Livingstone
England star all-rounder LiamLivingstone is hopeful to return in time for the Indian Premier League (IPL) ashe continues his rehabilitation program after suffering from a knee inju
Fleming to coach the Southern Brave men's team in the Hundred
One of cricket's most respected coaches, New Zealander Stephen Fleming, will join the Hundred in a move that looks like a coup for the competition.Stephen Fleming will replace Mahe
Mahela Jayawardene to part way with Southern Brave
Following his appointment toglobal head of performance for Mumbai Indians and their affiliated clubs,Mahela Jayawardene is scheduled to depart Southern Brave in 2023.Reliance, the