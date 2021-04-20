
The Gabba News
thumb

Gabba in line for billion-dollar project for Olympics

Should Brisbane win the bidding rights for Olympics 2032, The Gabba could go under major renovation.[caption id="attachment_163554" align="aligncenter" width="640"] The Gabba, Bris

thumb

Warne proposes India-Australia 5-Test series

Australia's spin legend Shane Warne has piled up a proposal of a five-match Test series between India and Australia.[caption id="attachment_136871" align="aligncenter" width="1200"

thumb

Starc to miss 2nd T20I versus Sri Lanka

In what comes as terrible news for Australia, left-arm Australia pacer Mitchell Starc is all set to skip the upcoming T20I fixture against Sri Lanka to attend his brother's wedding

thumb

Patterson takes an absolute peach of a catch

How good it is to see some of the best catches when you are a spectator? Sometimes, it is because of those stunning 'high-flying catches', the passage of play switches to the next

