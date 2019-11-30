The Ashes 2019 News
Broad reacts to a funny morphed picture of him
England right-arm fast bowler Stuart Broad commented to a funny morphed picture of him in Pakistan Test jersey which was made to make fun of Warner's beast mode batting against Pak
Stokes write these things to sell books - Tim Paine defends David Warner
Ben Stokes has said in his new book, On Fire: My Story of England’s Summer To Remember, that Warner constantly sledged him during his match-winning innings at Headingley in the Ash
Ben Stokes reveals his Headingley Ashes inspiration from 'Bloody Warner'
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has revealed the story of his unbeaten 135-run match winning innings in the third Test of the Ashes which gave England a memorable one-wicket win ove
"They literally don't know where to bowl to this guy" - Steyn on Smith
South Africa's legendary fast bowler Dale Steyn says that it is much difficult to bowl an unorthodox batsman like Steve Smith and the bowlers don’t know how to bowl against him at
James Anderson to train at Manchester City in bid to recover from injury
England quick James Anderson will train at Manchester City in his offer to recoup from the injury that has ruled him out of the competitive cricket recently.Anderson originally pic
"Hopefully it will be the last" - Bairstow on his exclusion from the test squad
England wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow insists that he will ‘come back stronger and better’ in test cricket than ever after being left out from England’s Test squad for the u
Watch: Archer and Wade share some heated moments
England's Jofra Archer and Australia's Mathew Wade had some heated sledging in the middle during the day 4 of the fifth and final Ashes Test at Oval.The Ashes 2019 has ended in a d
Watch : Bairstow deceives Smith again, this time with the bat
England wicket-keeper batsman Johnny Bairstow had some trolling moments with Australian batsman Steve Smith during the fifth Ashes Test at Oval.The Ashes 2019 has ended in a draw a
Ponting backs Warner in tough time
David Warner had a miserable Ashes as he failed to score even a fifty in the 5-match Test series against the hosts England.David Warner had an Ashes to forget as he failed to perfo
Watch: Smith takes a flying catch to dismiss Woakes
Australian player Steve Smith took an absolute stunner at the second slip to dismiss English player Chirs Woakes in the ongoing fifth Ashes Test.The Ashes 2019 is about to finish w
Curran set to play for England, Marsh for Australia
Sam Curran will play the fifth and the final Test in the Ashes while Mitchell Marash has been added to the 12-man squad for Australia.The Ashes test series is inching today an end
Australia gain momentum to get the urn back
Winning the fourth test of the current 5 tests ashes series team Australia has taken 2-1 lead. Whatever happens in the 5th tests ashes would stay with Australia.Against all specula