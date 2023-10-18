Thailand women News
Thailand Sornnarin Tippoch retires from international cricket
Sornnarin Tippoch, former captain of the Thai women's team, ended her 16-year international career on Wednesday, October 18. The 37-year-old cricketer captained the Thailand women'
Thailand, Netherlands included in ICC Women's ODI Team Rankings
Thailand and the Netherlands were included in the MRF Tires ICC Women's ODI Team Rankings after a four-match series in Chiang Mai, which Thailand later won.Hosts Thailand celebrate
Thailand qualify for Women's Asia Cup 2022 semi-finals
Thailand has made it to the semi-finals of the 2022 Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Women's Asia Cup under somewhat fortuitous circumstances.Thailand have confirmed their place in the
Thailand hand Bangladesh shock defeat
Thailand have created yet another major upset beating Bangladesh by 16 runs (DLS method) in Group B game of the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier at Harare Sports Club.Thailand p
Live: Bangladesh women bowl first in final
Bangladesh women have won the toss and elected to bat first in the final of Women's T20 Asia Cup against six-time winners India women at Kinrara Oval, Kuala Lumpur.India are into t
Bangladesh women through to finals
Bangladesh women have qualified for the Women's T20 Asia Cup final after a 70-run win over Malaysia women in the last group game at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur. They will fa