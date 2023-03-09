
Test Skipper News
Tim Southee becomes New Zealand’s second highest wicket-taker In Tests

Tim Southee overtook skipper Daniel Vettori to become New Zealand's second highest wicket-taker in Test matches on Thursday (9 March).Tim Southee becomes second-highest wicket-take

Why do people compare a ball deflecting of my bat to a mankad says Ben Stokes

Deepti Sharma's run to sack Charlotte Dean in the final ODI of the three-game series ended in dramatic fashion between the Indian and English women's cricket teams at Lord's, spark

Pat Cummins ties the wedding bond to fiancée Becky Boston

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has finally tied the knot with his longtime fiancée Becky Boston. The couple were brought together in a special ceremony on Saturday July 30 at

