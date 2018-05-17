
Test rankings News
thumb

O'Brien takes big step in Test rankings

Ireland's Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Thompson and Tim Murtagh have stormed into top 100 list in the ICC Test player rankings after playing Ireland's first-ever Test match against Pakist

thumb

ICC Rankings - Test, ODI, T20I | Official Team Rankings

ICC rankings for Tests, ODIs, T20 &amp;amp; Women's ODI and T20ICC Test ChampionshipLast Updated: 22 October 2019PosTeamMatchesPointsRating1India3946591192New Zealand2628291093Engl

thumb

Kohli jumps to no.2 in Test rankings

Indian captain Virat Kohli has moved up to number two in the ICC Test batting rankings after aggregating 610 runs in the three-match series against Sri Lanka.Kohli hammered two dou

thumb

Tigers in chance of moving No.8

Bangladesh are in chance of moving up to number eight in the ICC Test rankings after the two-match Test tour against South Africa. For that, Bangladesh must not lose the series. [ব

thumb

Bangladesh must win or draw to jump no.8

[caption id="attachment_85408" align="aligncenter" width="2752"] Taijul celebrates Hazlewood's wicket[/caption]To move to number eight in the ICC Test rankings for the first time,

thumb

SA end season at no.2

South Africa have finished 2016-17 season as number two side in the ICC Test rankings. They improved massively in the season.The Proteas started the summer being as number seven-ra

thumb

Bangladesh gain five points with 1-1 series level

Bangladesh have gained five valuabe points in the ICC Test rankings after they level the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka 1-1. They are just three points behind West Indies,

