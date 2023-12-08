Test match News
Abrar Ahmed is suffers from injury ahead of first Test against Australia
Pakistan leggieAbrar Ahmed suffered discomfort in his right leg on the third day of the four-day warm-up match against the Prime Minister's team.Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed complained
Heavy rain in Dhaka enforces the match referee to call stumps without a ball being bowled
The day 2 of the test match between Bangladesh and New Zealand have been washed out without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain in Dhaka. Yesterday, Bangladesh posted a paltry 17
Najmul Shanto touches Mominul Haque with his record breaking dual centuries in a single test match
Nazmul Shanto scored dual hundred of the test match became the only second batter in the history of Bangladesh to score centuries in both of the innings in a single test match. Ba
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Test Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Bangladesh will play Afghanistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. This test match begins on Wednesday, June 14 at 09:30 local time.Bangladesh and Afghanistan will fac
Stuart Broad's 5 wicket haul pushes England to the commanding position after day 1
As the preparation of the forthcoming Ashes England took Ireland to play one off test match at Lords. England already played test against Ireland back in 2019, after 2 years Irish
England vs Ireland Test Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The first and only test match of the Ireland Tour of England Only Test will be played at Lord's Cricket Ground in London between 1st and 5th June between England and Ireland.Englan
Babar Azam breaks record for smashing most international hundreds in 2022
Babar Azam was chasing records, especially in the longest format of the game. The Pakistan captain added a feather to his already bulky cap in the ongoing first friendly against En
ENG vs NZ: Kane Williamson return to New Zealand playing XI for third Test in Leeds
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson could be on the move again as he confirmed his return to the BlackcapsXI for the forthcoming third friendly against England, which could be play
Virender Sehwag believes Test cricket is the ultimate form of the game
Known as one of the most prolific Test openers, Virender Sehwag played both forms of the game. But it was the longest format that made the difference and gave its name a new reputa
Virat Kohli has been on average below than Mitchell Starc in the Test Cricket since 2019
In a recent statistic that shocked many cricket fans, Australian pacemaker Mitchell Starc has had a better test cut than Virat Kohli since early 2019.In a current statistic that sh
Test cricket to see names and numbers on back of jerseys
The 2019 Ashes series in England could inflict another radical change to the traditional format, with the game's governing body is considering to introduce player names and numbers
Afghanistan Board unveils squads for Ireland series
In latest news, Afghanistan Cricket Board unveiled the team's squads for full-fledged series against Ireland, which is scheduled to kick off in India later this month. There is a l