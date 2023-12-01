
Teams News
thumb

T20 World Cup 2024 teams, groups and format confirmed

The ODI World Cup 2023 has just ended. However, another ICC event is lined up for next year in the form of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which is scheduled to take place in June 2024

thumb

SA20 2024: List of all squads of all six teams after auction

The second edition of the SA20 League will be held in 2024 and an auction was organized for it in Johannesburg on Wednesday. All six teams were present that day and acquired some v

thumb

LPL 2023 Squads, Fixtures, Schedules all you need to know

The Lanka Premier League 2023 is expected to return for its fourth edition from July 30th to August 20th. Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to watching five teams compete in thr

thumb

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Released: Dates, Venue & Squads

The schedule for the 2023 Asian Cup, co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, is set. The tournament runs from August 30th to September 17th.Jay Shah, President of the Asian Cricket Co

thumb

ZIM Afro T10: Five teams of squads of tournament get confirmed

The highly anticipated Zim Afro T10 is less than three weeks away and the five squads for the tournament are in place. From July 20th some of the best white ball cricketers will co

thumb

Major League Cricket 2023 draft, Players, Venues all you need to know

The inaugural edition of Major League Cricket will begin later this year on July 13 with the first round of player draft take place yesterday.Major League Cricket, America's premie

thumb

WPL 2023: Squads, Schedule, Fixtures All you need to know

The 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) inaugural season is set to begin on March 4 and the tournament is delighting cricket fans around the world.The much-anticipated 2023 Women's P

thumb

IPL 2023 Schedule: Full Schedule, Squads, Venues and Time Table

2023 IPL Schedule PDF is now published for 2023 Indian Premier League on Ipl20.com. The 17th season of the IPL will start on March 25, 2023 and the final game will take place on Ma

thumb

HBL PSL Season 8 schedule revealed by PCB

After a long delay, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the full schedule of the highly anticipated eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).The tournament begin

