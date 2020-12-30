
Team of the decade News
thumb

Harsha picks Stokes, Shakib in ODI XI of the decade

After including Shakib Al Hasan in his Test team of the decade, cricket expert Harsha Bhogle has picked the Bangladeshi all-rounder again in the ODI XI.Shakib, unsurprisingly, is t

thumb

Kohli, Stokes in ICC's Test XI of the decade

ICC (International Cricket Council) has named Virat Kohli as the captain in its Test XI of the decade.Kohli is one of two Indians in the team. Off-spinning all-rounder Ravichandran

thumb

ICC names Shakib in ODI XI of the decade

World No.1 ODI all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named in ICC's Men's ODI team of the decade. He is the only Bangladeshi in the XI.On Sunday, the International Cricket Council (

thumb

Harsha picks Shakib, de Villiers in Test XI of the decade

Cricket commentator and expert Harsha Bhogle has picked the Test team of the decade, that includes Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan alongside Virat Kohli of India.In a video

