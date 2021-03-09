tatenda taibu News
Taibu to come Bangladesh as BKSP coach
The dismal situation in Zimbabwe cricket made former Zimbabwe captain Tatenda Taibu to retire from international cricket. Then he changed his decision and returned to the country's
Tatenda Taibu eyes to coach in IPL
Twelve years after creating a historic deal in the lucrative Indian Premier League as the first Zimbabwean cricketer, Tatenda Taibu has now expressed his wishes to come back with a
Tatenda Taibu applies for coaching at SLC
Bipin DaniFormer Zimbabwe wicket-keeper and captain Tatenda Taibu has applied for fielding coach position with the Sri Lanka Cricket, it is learnt here. According to the sources in
Tatenda Taibu congratulates world's youngest Test captain Rashid Khan
Bipin DaniFormer Zimbabwe captain Tatenda Taibu has congratulated world's new youngest Afghanistan Test captain Rashid Khan. [caption id="attachment_128486" align="aligncenter" wid
Taibu set to make a return to professional cricket
Former Zimbabwe captain Tatenda Taibu is set to make a return to professional cricket and surprisingly he will play for a Sri Lankan first-class side.The 35-year old decided to ma
Brendan Taylor back in Zimbabwe
Former Zimbabwe Captain Brendan Taylor has made his way back to International Cricket after being released from the county team Nottinghamshire on Thursday.Taylor announced retirem