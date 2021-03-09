
tatenda taibu News
thumb

Taibu to come Bangladesh as BKSP coach

The dismal situation in Zimbabwe cricket made former Zimbabwe captain Tatenda Taibu to retire from international cricket. Then he changed his decision and returned to the country's

thumb

Tatenda Taibu eyes to coach in IPL

Twelve years after creating a historic deal in the lucrative Indian Premier League as the first Zimbabwean cricketer, Tatenda Taibu has now expressed his wishes to come back with a

thumb

Tatenda Taibu applies for coaching at SLC

Bipin DaniFormer Zimbabwe wicket-keeper and captain Tatenda Taibu has applied for fielding coach position with the Sri Lanka Cricket, it is learnt here. According to the sources in

thumb

Tatenda Taibu congratulates world's youngest Test captain Rashid Khan

Bipin DaniFormer Zimbabwe captain Tatenda Taibu has congratulated world's new youngest Afghanistan Test captain Rashid Khan. [caption id="attachment_128486" align="aligncenter" wid

thumb

Taibu set to make a return to professional cricket

Former Zimbabwe captain Tatenda Taibu is set to make a return to professional cricket and surprisingly he will play for a  Sri Lankan first-class side.The 35-year old decided to ma

thumb

Brendan Taylor back in Zimbabwe

Former Zimbabwe Captain Brendan Taylor has made his way back to International Cricket after being released from the county team Nottinghamshire on Thursday.Taylor announced retirem

