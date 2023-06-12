
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right

Trending Now

See All
Tamil Nadu News
thumb

Venkatesh Iyer plays cricket with children in temple complex

Indian all-rounder cricketerVenkatesh Iyer took to Instagram and posted a video of him playing with a fewchildren inside the premises of a temple in Tamil Nadu. The video soon went

thumb

BCB XI squad for tour of Tamil Nadu announced

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) XIwill play two four-day and three one-day matches against Tamil Nadu XI duringthe tour of India under Mohammad Mithun. The team for this tour includ

thumb

Video: Tamil Nadu players celebrate Shahrukh Khan's IPL contract

Indian right-handed batsman Dinesh Karthik posted a video of Tamil Nadu players celebrating the maiden IPL contract of their teammate Shahrukh Khan.The hammering process for this y

thumb

Watch: Solanki perfectly emulates MS Dhoni's helicopter shot for a six in SMAT final

MS Dhoni is known for his trademark shot 'The Helicopter'. It's been a long time since we have seen Dhoni playing a helicopter shot. We expected him to deliver one in the previous

thumb

Former India cricketer Sivaramakrishnan joins BJP ahead of assembly elections

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has been closely associated with the game of cricket for 40 years. He played cricket for 2 decades and then started his venture as a commentator and coach f

thumb

Former CSK seamer Yo Mahesh retires from all forms of cricket

Former Tamil Nadu and Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Yo Mahesh announced his retirement from all forms of the game. The 33-year-old athlete has been one of the important parts of

thumb

M Vijay fined 10% match fee for showing dissent

Indian cricketer Murali Vijay who has been currently out of the national team set up hit the headlines for a wrong reason. Out-of-favour India opener was fined 10 per cent of his m

thumb

Watch: Ashwin emulates Tahir's celebration after taking 2 wickets in 2 balls

Ravichandran Ashwin almost paid a tribute to MS Dhoni and then emulated Imran Tahir's celebration and after which he had performed premature celebration like Mushfiqur Rahim. All t

thumb

Manish Pandey to tie the knot today in Mumbai

Indian cricketer Manish Pandey has been bit busy playing domestic cricket now. After having steered his state team Karnataka to a thrilling 1 run win over Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mu

thumb

Video: Pandey hits one out of the stadium, fan runs away with ball

When a player hits the ball out of the park, the fans would either try to catch it or take a selfie with the ball and then return it back to the fielding team. But get ready to hea

thumb

Yuvraj hits out at BCCI following Punjab's exit from Vijay Hazare Trophy

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is not really happy with what he has seen so far after Punjab crashed out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He took to his Twitter account to quest

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.