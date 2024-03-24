Taijul Islam News
It was a great effort from him today: Hemp on Taijul's batting
Taijul Islam is a good bowler.But sometimes he doesn't do bad when he gets a chance with the bat. That is whythe opportunity is given as a night watchman. But the rest of the batte
Dimuth Karunaratne fifty helps Sri Lanka finish day 2 on 119-5 with a lead of 211
Sri Lanka have scored 119-5 and are ahead of Bangladesh by 211 runs. Nightwatchman Taijul Islam's gutsy 47 was the only innings which gave Bangladesh some substantial runs, barring
Bangladesh bowled out for 188 runs, 92 runs behind of Sri Lanka
Bangladesh have been bowled for 188 runs and are 92 runs behind of Sri Lanka. Nightwatchman Taijul Islam's gutsy 47 was the only innings which gave Bangladesh some substantial runs
"A team was laughing when we took Taijul in the draft"
Taijul Islam can be called thehidden hero of the country's cricket. Despite bringing success to Bangladeshregularly in Test cricket, the discussion is much less than other crickete
Taijul Islam reveals how he got Andre Russell's wicket
Andre Russell is a very dangerousbatter in T20 cricket. When Russell turns the match with his explosive batting,it is impossible to know in advance. Russell is playing for Comilla
Tamim, Taijul shine in Barishal's thumping win over Cumilla Victorians
Fortune Barishal have beaten Cumilla Victorians by 6 wickets on Friday (23rd February) at Shere Bangla National Stadium Dhaka. Tamim Iqbal's scintillating 66 off 48 balls and Taiju
Taijul believes Miraz will be a big cricketer
Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a friend ofdanger in the country's cricket. Miraz plays wherever the team needs -sometimes top order, sometimes opening, sometimes elsewhere. Miraz has repaid
Pat Cummins wins ICC Player of Month award for December
Australia captain Pat Cummins winsthe ICC Player of the Month award for December. Cummins won this award afterbeating the other two competitors Glenn Phillips of New Zealand and Ta
Taijul, Cummins, Phillips nominated for ICC Player of the Month for December 2023
December is already memorable forBangladesh, it is said to be the month of victory. However, the month ofDecember 2023 has become memorable for many other reasons. This month was f
"Taijul always plays second fiddle to Shakib in most of the games"
After the unforgettable firstTest win against New Zealand, when Taijul's valuation or undervaluation was thetalk of the town, head coach Chandika Hathurusingha appeared as his shie
Taijul has always been a performer: BCB chief
Taijul Islam's career inBangladesh jersey is only the Tests. But Taijul is so irresistible in thisformat, that he has taken himself beyond the reach of many contemporaries.Still, T
Taijul is one of the best bowlers in the Test format for many years now: Shanto
Bangladesh got a historic victoryagainst New Zealand in the Sylhet Test. With the 150-run victory, there is nowa flood of joy in the country's cricket arena. Taijul Islam, who won