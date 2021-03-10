
T20I rankings News
thumb

Bangladesh move to No.7 in T20I rankings

Bangladesh have moved one place up to number seven in the ICC T20I rankings following the series between West Indies and Sri Lanka.Reigning T20 World Cup champions West Indies, Sri

thumb

Shakib returns as No.2 in T20Is

Bangladesh's former T20I captain Shakib Al Hasan has returned to ICC T20I rankings. He holds the second spot among all-rounders.Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi tops the all-rounders' t

thumb

ICC Rankings - Test, ODI, T20I | Official Team Rankings

ICC rankings for Tests, ODIs, T20 &amp;amp; Women's ODI and T20ICC Test ChampionshipLast Updated: 22 October 2019PosTeamMatchesPointsRating1India3946591192New Zealand2628291093Engl

thumb

Munro, bowlers lift NZ to series win, no.1 in rankings

New Zealand have left West Indies winless in the tour as they seal the three-match T20I series by 2-0 with a 119-run win in the third T20I at Bay Oval, Maunt Maunganui. With this w

thumb

Mahmudullah jumps to No. 5 in T20I rankings

Bangladesh's Mahmudullah Riyad has climbed up to top five in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings for the first time. Shakib Al Hasan tops the list while Virat Kohli and Imad Wasim are th

thumb

Sabbir enters top 10, Fizz No. 6, Shakib No. 1

International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the latest updates of player rankings in T20Is. India's Virat Kohli is leading the batting rankings so as Shakib Al Hasan of Bangl

thumb

Bangladesh improves rating points in T20I Rankings

After the annual update, International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the latest T20I rankings on Tuesday. In the newly published ICC T20I Rankings, Bangladesh is in an improv

thumb

Sabbir-Mustafizur top Bangladeshis in T20I rankings

International Cricket Council has updated the T20I rankings after the conclusion of South Africa vs Sri Lanka and India vs England T20I series. Virat Kohli tops the batting ranking

