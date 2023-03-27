
T20I Debut News
Abdullah Shafique sets new world record for ducks in T20I cricket

Pakistan suffered another defeat in the second game of their three-game T20I series against Afghanistan after the fledgling strike force collapsed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Shivam Mavi joins the elite list of bowlers with 4 wickets on T20I debut

Young medium pacer Shivam Mavi won 4:22 to become the third Indian men's cricketer to win four wickets in the T20I debut in the first game of the three-game series against Sri Lank

