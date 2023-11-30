T20I Captain News
BCCI to convince Rohit Sharma to lead the T20Is in South Africa tour, Reports
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has a tricky task to convince Rohit Sharma to lead the Indian team in the T20I series against South Africa. Rohit has not played a
Suryakumar Yadav announce captain for T20Is against Australia
Suryakumar Yadav has been named captain of the Indian team for the five-match Twenty-20 series against Australia starting November 23 in Visakhapatnam. VVS Laxman will be the head
PCB announces Shan Masood as Test captain, Shaheen Afridi as T20Is captain
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Shaheen Afridi as the new T20I captain of the Pakistan national cricket team and Shan Masood has been given the leadership duties of
Sikandar Raza named as New T20I captain of Zimbabwe
In a significant move, Sikandar Raza has been named as the new T20I captain for Zimbabwe, replacing former captain Craig Ervine. The announcement was confirmed by Zimbabwe Cricket
Babar Azam becomes skipper to smash most T20I centuries
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam has become the skipper with the most T20I hundreds (three) after beating New Zealand in the second T20I in Lahore on Saturday.Pakistan cricket team sk
Shadab Khan lead as PCB names squad for Afghanistan T20I series
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan and named Shadab Khan captain of the Sharjah tour.Pakistan have