T20I Captain News
thumb

BCCI to convince Rohit Sharma to lead the T20Is in South Africa tour, Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has a tricky task to convince Rohit Sharma to lead the Indian team in the T20I series against South Africa. Rohit has not played a

thumb

Suryakumar Yadav announce captain for T20Is against Australia

Suryakumar Yadav has been named captain of the Indian team for the five-match Twenty-20 series against Australia starting November 23 in Visakhapatnam. VVS Laxman will be the head

thumb

PCB announces Shan Masood as Test captain, Shaheen Afridi as T20Is captain

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Shaheen Afridi as the new T20I captain of the Pakistan national cricket team and Shan Masood has been given the leadership duties of

thumb

Sikandar Raza named as New T20I captain of Zimbabwe

In a significant move, Sikandar Raza has been named as the new T20I captain for Zimbabwe, replacing former captain Craig Ervine. The announcement was confirmed by Zimbabwe Cricket

thumb

Babar Azam becomes skipper to smash most T20I centuries

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam has become the skipper with the most T20I hundreds (three) after beating New Zealand in the second T20I in Lahore on Saturday.Pakistan cricket team sk

thumb

Shadab Khan lead as PCB names squad for Afghanistan T20I series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan and named Shadab Khan captain of the Sharjah tour.Pakistan have

