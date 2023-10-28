T20 Squad News
Smith, Warner return as Australia announce T20 squad for India series
Cricket Australia (CA) has officially announced its men's squad for the upcoming T20I series against India. The series is scheduled to start immediately after the conclusion of the
Boult returns as NZ announce ODI, T20I squads for England tour
Seamer Trent Boult is expected to return to international cricket after being called up to New Zealand's ODI squad on Wednesday, which will face England ahead of the World Cup in S
Kyle Jamieson returns as New Zealand name T20I squads for UAE, England tours
New Zealand have named strong T20I squads for next month's tours of the United Arab Emirates and England and made some couple of maiden call-ups.New Zealand Cricket recently announ
Pakistan announce squad for T20I, ODI series against New Zealand
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the squads for the one-day international (ODI) and T20 international (T20I) series against New Zealand on Tuesday.The Pakistan Cricket Bo
Sri Lanka announces T20I and ODI squads for India tour
Sri Lanka Cricket have named a 20-man squad for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against India, to be played at six different venues across India from 3 January 2023.The Sri Lankan
Hashmatullah Shahidi back in the Afghanistan T20I squad for the Ireland series
Left-hander Hashmatullah Shahidi returned to the Afghanistan T20I squad for the upcoming five-game tour of Ireland on Monday.Shahidi, who last represented Afghanistan in a T20I aga