
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
T20 Squad News
thumb

Smith, Warner return as Australia announce T20 squad for India series

Cricket Australia (CA) has officially announced its men's squad for the upcoming T20I series against India. The series is scheduled to start immediately after the conclusion of the

thumb

Boult returns as NZ announce ODI, T20I squads for England tour

Seamer Trent Boult is expected to return to international cricket after being called up to New Zealand's ODI squad on Wednesday, which will face England ahead of the World Cup in S

thumb

Kyle Jamieson returns as New Zealand name T20I squads for UAE, England tours

New Zealand have named strong T20I squads for next month's tours of the United Arab Emirates and England and made some couple of maiden call-ups.New Zealand Cricket recently announ

thumb

Pakistan announce squad for T20I, ODI series against New Zealand

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the squads for the one-day international (ODI) and T20 international (T20I) series against New Zealand on Tuesday.The Pakistan Cricket Bo

thumb

Sri Lanka announces T20I and ODI squads for India tour

Sri Lanka Cricket have named a 20-man squad for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against India, to be played at six different venues across India from 3 January 2023.The Sri Lankan

thumb

Hashmatullah Shahidi back in the Afghanistan T20I squad for the Ireland series

Left-hander Hashmatullah Shahidi returned to the Afghanistan T20I squad for the upcoming five-game tour of Ireland on Monday.Shahidi, who last represented Afghanistan in a T20I aga

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.