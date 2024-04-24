T20 leagues News
Rashid Khan becomes the youngest ever to 100 IPL appearances
Rashid Khan became the youngest player ever to play 100 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved this feat after his appearance against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (
ICC gives permission to reduce the number of overseas players in New Franchise T20 Leagues
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved a cap of four active or retired foreign players and seven local players, which may include associated players, for all new T20
India's young players must be allowed to play in overseas T20 leagues says Anil Kumble
Former Indian head coach Anil Kumble wants BCCI to allow their players to play in the foreign leagues. He said that the experience from these conditions can only enrich the Indian