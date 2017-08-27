
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • T20 Global League
T20 Global League News
thumb

CSA CEO hopes Indians will play in Global T20 League

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) doesn’t allow its players to participate in any other league other than their own Indian Premier League. However, Cricket South Africa's CEO

thumb

Graeme Smith appointed as Benoni Zalmi Head Coach

The former South African Captain Graeme Smith has been appointed as the head coach of the T20 global league franchise Benoni Zalmi, according to the statement of Zalmi owner Javed

thumb

Tamim says no to South Africa's T20 league for BPL

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has rejected an offer to play in the upcoming T20 Global League which will be arranged by Cricket South Africa in November later this year. [নিউজটি বা

thumb

BPL may loss it's attraction for Global T-20 League!

Cricket South Africa all set to arrange inaugural franchise-based ‘Global T20 League’ from this November. Fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will also go underway at

thumb

Another T20 league on toss

Amidst the multitude of domestic T20 tournaments around the globe, another name has been added that is ‘T20 Global League’; the new venture from the corner of Africa continent.Cric

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.