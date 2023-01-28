T20 format News
Shubman Gill in T20Is Not a fantastic story at this point says Aakash Chopra
Aakash Chopra has said players like Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have failed to deliver at the top of the order in T20I cricket.After a 21-run loss to New Zealand in the first T20
Suryakumar is one of the world's leading batsmen in the T20 format says Tendulkar
Legendary player for the India national cricket team, Sachin Tendulkar, who is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, has said that in-form mid-tier batsman Suryakuma