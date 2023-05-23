T20 Blast 2023 News
Naseem Shah joins Leicestershire for T20 Blast
Leicestershire CCC are delighted to announce the signing of Pakistan international Naseem Shah on a short-term deal to start the Vitality Blast.Leicestershire have signed Pakistani
Birmingham Bears to be named Birmingham Polar Bears for T20 Blast 2023
To further our passion for the UK's most sustainable cricket stadium and to be a pioneer and pioneer in sustainability in British sport, we are changing our Vitality Blast name fro
Moeen Ali named captain of Birmingham Bears for T20 Blast campaign
Moeen Ali will captain Warwickshire in the T20 Blast this summer after re-signing for the club after 16 years with Worcestershire.The Birmingham Bears have announced that England a
Warwickshire signs Glenn Maxwell for 2023 T20 Blast
Warwickshire have signed Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for the T20 Blast 2023, the club confirmed on Tuesday (14 February).Warwickshire coach Mark Robinson believes the coun
Andrew Tye signs Northamptonshire in T20 Blast 2023
Australian seamer Andrew Tye has signed for the T20 Blast 2023 with Northamptonshire County Cricket Club (NCCC), the club announced on Wednesday.Andrew Tye, the Australian seamer,
Essex re-signs Daniel Sams for the Vitality T20 Blast
In a significant turn of events, English club Essex have enlisted the services of famed Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams for the T20 Blast 2023.Essex Cricket are delighted to ann
Daryl Mitchell and Colin de Grandhomme joins Lancashire for County Championship and T20 Blast
Lancashire have announced the double-signing of New Zealand internationals Daryl Mitchell and Colin de Grandhomme ahead of the 2023 season.Lancashire have recruited New Zealand duo
Colin Munro joins Notts Outlaws for T20 Blast 2023
Veteran New Zealand batter Colin Munro will be seen playing for the Notts Outlaws in the upcoming T20 Blast.Nottinghamshire have signed New Zealand batter Colin Munro to replace Da
Mitchell Santner rejoins to Worcestershire for T20 Blast 2023
Worcestershire have secured the return of Mitchell Santner as the second overseas player for the T20 Blast.The New Zealand all-rounder joins compatriot Michael Bracewell for the 20