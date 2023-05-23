
T20 Blast 2023 News
thumb

Naseem Shah joins Leicestershire for T20 Blast

Leicestershire CCC are delighted to announce the signing of Pakistan international Naseem Shah on a short-term deal to start the Vitality Blast.Leicestershire have signed Pakistani

thumb

Birmingham Bears to be named Birmingham Polar Bears for T20 Blast 2023

To further our passion for the UK's most sustainable cricket stadium and to be a pioneer and pioneer in sustainability in British sport, we are changing our Vitality Blast name fro

thumb

Moeen Ali named captain of Birmingham Bears for T20 Blast campaign

Moeen Ali will captain Warwickshire in the T20 Blast this summer after re-signing for the club after 16 years with Worcestershire.The Birmingham Bears have announced that England a

thumb

Warwickshire signs Glenn Maxwell for 2023 T20 Blast

Warwickshire have signed Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for the T20 Blast 2023, the club confirmed on Tuesday (14 February).Warwickshire coach Mark Robinson believes the coun

thumb

Andrew Tye signs Northamptonshire in T20 Blast 2023

Australian seamer Andrew Tye has signed for the T20 Blast 2023 with Northamptonshire County Cricket Club (NCCC), the club announced on Wednesday.Andrew Tye, the Australian seamer,

thumb

Essex re-signs Daniel Sams for the Vitality T20 Blast

In a significant turn of events, English club Essex have enlisted the services of famed Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams for the T20 Blast 2023.Essex Cricket are delighted to ann

thumb

Daryl Mitchell and Colin de Grandhomme joins Lancashire for County Championship and T20 Blast

Lancashire have announced the double-signing of New Zealand internationals Daryl Mitchell and Colin de Grandhomme ahead of the 2023 season.Lancashire have recruited New Zealand duo

thumb

Colin Munro joins Notts Outlaws for T20 Blast 2023

Veteran New Zealand batter Colin Munro will be seen playing for the Notts Outlaws in the upcoming T20 Blast.Nottinghamshire have signed New Zealand batter Colin Munro to replace Da

thumb

Mitchell Santner rejoins to Worcestershire for T20 Blast 2023

Worcestershire have secured the return of Mitchell Santner as the second overseas player for the T20 Blast.The New Zealand all-rounder joins compatriot Michael Bracewell for the 20

