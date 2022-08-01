T20 News
T10 isn't a format professional players should embrace: Chappell
Back in those days, cricket used to have only two formats, i.e. One-Day Internationals and the Test cricket. The ODI cricket used to be played in the form of 60 overs. However, the
ICC introduces big changes to T20I playing conditions
The ICC announced on Friday that a slow over rate at T20 Internationals will result in one less fielder outside the 30-yard circle for the remaining overs of the innings starting t
Mohammad Hafeez will retire from international cricket
Mohammad Hafeez will retire from international cricket and end a career with the Pakistani side that has spanned more than 18 years. He made his international debut in 2003 in an O
Malinga bids adieu to franchise cricket
Sri Lankan pace bowling legend Lasith Malinga has retired from franchise cricket ahead of IPL 2021 auctions.Malinga has been released from the Mumbai Indians squad alongside Mitche
2019 - The year of 'hat-trick' in T20I cricket
India's right-handed pacer Deepak Chahar picked-up a hat-trick in the third and final T20I match against Bangladesh last night. He made his name in the record books as India's firs
Shane Watson retires from BBL
The former Australian cricketer, Shane Watson has decided to announce his retirement from the Big Bash League (BBL) to spend more time with his family. Watson, who was leading Sydn
Star Batsman AB de Villiers signs for Middlesex
The former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers will be spicing it up in England’s T20 Blast competition.If sources are to be believed, AB de Villiers has signed for Middlesex Cou
Blind batsman hits T20 double hundred
South Africa have their first T20 double centurion and ironically he is a blind cricketer.Frederik Boer hammered 205 for Boland in their last round-robin game‚ against Free State‚
Salahuddin feels the importance of Mashrafe in T20I
Banhladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza announced his retirement from international T20 cricket last year. But the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is now trying to convince him
"Won't change the way I bat", says Lynn
The maverick Australian batsman, Chris Lynn has vowed to keep playing aggressive cricket after recovering from his 'reconstructive shoulder' surgery."It has been frustrating but it
ICC to organize next WT20 in 2020 instead of 2018
[caption id="attachment_79114" align="aligncenter" width="800"] ICC World T20 2018 is likely to be postponed by the ICC.[/caption]According to the sources from the International Cr