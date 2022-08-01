
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







T20 News
thumb

T10 isn't a format professional players should embrace: Chappell

Back in those days, cricket used to have only two formats, i.e. One-Day Internationals and the Test cricket. The ODI cricket used to be played in the form of 60 overs. However, the

thumb

ICC introduces big changes to T20I playing conditions

The ICC announced on Friday that a slow over rate at T20 Internationals will result in one less fielder outside the 30-yard circle for the remaining overs of the innings starting t

thumb

Mohammad Hafeez will retire from international cricket

Mohammad Hafeez will retire from international cricket and end a career with the Pakistani side that has spanned more than 18 years. He made his international debut in 2003 in an O

thumb

Malinga bids adieu to franchise cricket

Sri Lankan pace bowling legend Lasith Malinga has retired from franchise cricket ahead of IPL 2021 auctions.Malinga has been released from the Mumbai Indians squad alongside Mitche

thumb

2019 - The year of 'hat-trick' in T20I cricket

India's right-handed pacer Deepak Chahar picked-up a hat-trick in the third and final T20I match against Bangladesh last night. He made his name in the record books as India's firs

thumb

Shane Watson retires from BBL

The former Australian cricketer, Shane Watson has decided to announce his retirement from the Big Bash League (BBL) to spend more time with his family. Watson, who was leading Sydn

thumb

Star Batsman AB de Villiers signs for Middlesex

The former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers will be spicing it up in England’s T20 Blast competition.If sources are to be believed, AB de Villiers has signed for Middlesex Cou

thumb

Blind batsman hits T20 double hundred

South Africa have their first T20 double centurion and ironically he is a blind cricketer.Frederik Boer hammered 205 for Boland in their last round-robin game‚ against Free State‚

thumb

Salahuddin feels the importance of Mashrafe in T20I

Banhladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza announced his retirement from international T20 cricket last year. But the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is now trying to convince him

thumb

"Won't change the way I bat", says Lynn

The maverick Australian batsman, Chris Lynn has vowed to keep playing aggressive cricket after recovering from his 'reconstructive shoulder' surgery."It has been frustrating but it

thumb

ICC to organize next WT20 in 2020 instead of 2018

[caption id="attachment_79114" align="aligncenter" width="800"] ICC World T20 2018 is likely to be postponed by the ICC.[/caption]According to the sources from the International Cr

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.