T10 League News
Imad Wasim opts for foreign leagues instead of National T20 Cup

Former Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim has opted out of the ongoing National T20 Cup in favor of participating in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League.Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim ha

T10 format really good, exciting and quite challenging, Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir, a prominent figure in cricket known for his match-winning skills, offers his support for expanding the T10 format and its unique characteristics.Gautam Gambhir, win

SLC's own T10 league to launch in June 2023

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) hasdecided to launch its own T10 League. The first edition of this tournament willbe held in June next year. Along with the men’s tournament, the women’s to

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022: Shakib Al Hasan to lead Bangla Tigers

The Bangla Tigers have announced that Bangladesh national team figurehead Shakib Al Hasan will lead the team for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League season, which is schedule

Watch: Fielder makes a brilliant save near boundary rope but makes a hilarious blunder

Apart from the batting and bowling unit, fielders play an integral part in the team. No matter what the opposition posts runs on the board as they can easily defend the target if t

O'Brien showers praise on Afif 'the next Gayle or Pollard'

Former Ireland player and current cricket commentator Niall O'Brien believes Afif Hossain could be the next big-hitting star.Afif will play for Bangladeshi based team Bangla Tigers

Nasir to lead Pune Devils in T10 League 2021

Nasir Hossain has been named as the captain of Pune Devils in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. [Read in Bangla: টি১০এ পুনে ডেভিলসের অধিনায়ক নাসির]The Pune Devils squad is coached by Sout

Muktar Ali clears confusion, set to play in T10 League

All-rounder Muktar Ali is the third Bangladeshi member in Maratha Arabians squad for upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League in January-February 2021.The players' draft took place on Wednesd

T10 League 2021: Full squads

Eight teams will compete in the fourth edition of Abu Dhabi T10 League from January 28 to February 6.The teams are divided into two groups: Group A and B.Group A: Bangla Tigers, De

Taskin, Afif among Bangladeshis picked for T10 2021

Six Bangladeshi players have been picked at the draft for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. Mosaddek Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Afif Hossain, Nasir Hossain, Muktar Ali and Mahedi Hasan make up

T-10 League set to begin in January next year

Despite the pandemic, the Abu Dhabi T-10 league is set to begin from January next year in United Arab of Emirates (UAE). The tournament will kick-off on January 28 while the final

Yuvraj Singh opens up about his retirement life

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently shared about his current life with the game after announcing his retirement from all forms of the International cricket.[caption id=

