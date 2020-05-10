Sylhet Thunder News
Afghanistan wicket-keeper Shafiqullah Shafiq banned for 6 years
Afghanistan's wicket-keeper batsman Shafiqullah Shafiq has been charged with major corruption. He has been banned from all forms of cricket for six years for misconduct in two fran
Bangladesh local players don't understand Gibbs
Former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs is currently in Bangladesh to coach the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Sylhet Thunder. However, he is faced wit
Miraz labels confidence the key to his batting success
When Mehidy Hasan Miraz first came to open for his Khulna Tigers in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League, he could not open his account. In the match that followed, he
Nurul's clinical knock extends Sylhet's losing streak
Sylhet Thunder have now lost their fourth game in a row after Nurul Islam's special knock helped Chattogram Challengers to win their first game at home comfortably in the end.Out o
Sylhet Thunder appoint Gibbs as head coach
Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs has been appointed as the head coach of Sylhet Thunder for the upcoming Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).Sylhet Thunder have