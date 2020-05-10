
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right

Trending Now

See All
Sylhet Thunder News
thumb

Afghanistan wicket-keeper Shafiqullah Shafiq banned for 6 years

Afghanistan's wicket-keeper batsman Shafiqullah Shafiq has been charged with major corruption. He has been banned from all forms of cricket for six years for misconduct in two fran

thumb

Bangladesh local players don't understand Gibbs

Former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs is currently in Bangladesh to coach the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Sylhet Thunder. However, he is faced wit

thumb

Miraz labels confidence the key to his batting success

When Mehidy Hasan Miraz first came to open for his Khulna Tigers in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League, he could not open his account. In the match that followed, he

thumb

Nurul's clinical knock extends Sylhet's losing streak

Sylhet Thunder have now lost their fourth game in a row after Nurul Islam's special knock helped Chattogram Challengers to win their first game at home comfortably in the end.Out o

thumb

Sylhet Thunder appoint Gibbs as head coach

Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs has been appointed as the head coach of Sylhet Thunder for the upcoming Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).Sylhet Thunder have

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.