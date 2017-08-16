
Sylhet Surma Sixers News
thumb

Fletcher to play for Sylhet Surma Sixers

On last year’s Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the West Indies batsman Andre Fletcher played for the Khulna Titans but this year he is coming down to the pitch on the Surma Sylhet

thumb

Sylhet add Zampa into the squad

Sylhet Surma Sixers have picked yet another star player in their squad for the Bangladesh Premier League T20 2017. Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa is the latest addition to the t

thumb

Sylhet rope in Williamson and Dawson for BPL T20 2017

Sylhet Surma Sixers, the new face of fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), have finally started to slot up big names in the squad prior to the BPL T20 2017. They have r

