Sylhet Super Stars News
Video Clip: Comilla Victorians theme song by Asif Akbar
Some prolific knocks in the middle order by Ahmed Shehzad, Alok Kapali and Ashar Zaidi helped Comilla Victorians to touch 150 run mark against Sylhet Super Stars in the first match
Riders outclassed Super Stars
Abeda AshrafRangpur Riders have totally dismissed Sylhet Super Stars in the 24th match of the competition; in the second match of the day at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dh
Super Stars won a super match
Sylhet Super Stars have gained their biggest win of this season's BPL; in the 21st match of BRB Cables BPL T20 tournament of 2015, they have just defeated topper Barisal Bulls by 9
'Sylhet Super Star is not out yet' - Josh Cobb
What has happened to Sylhet Super Stars in this competition is not what was expected from a star studded team like that. The other franchises like Comilla Victorians and Barisal Bu
Vikings sweep Super Stars away
Abeda AshrafScraping everything out of the ground, Tamim Iqbal Khan and Tillakaratne Dilshan brought a massive 10 wickets victory for his team against the Sylhet Super Stars in the
Video Clip: Shahid Afridi 62 off 41 vs Chittagong
Abeda Ashraf Sylhet Super Stars have their most valuable foreign recruit in the team today; Pakistan super hitter batsman Shahid Khan Afridi has exhibited his astounding batting d
Vikings to bowl first
In the 18th encounter of BRB Cables BPL T20 tournament, Sylhet Super Stars is going to face Chittagong Vikings. Chittagong Vikings captain has won the toss and decided to field fir
Super Stars won a cliffhanger
Sylhet Super Stars has at last claimed their first win in this season's BPL. At the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong, Sylhet Super Stars has defeated Comilla Victorians
Video Clip: Winning moment of Sylhet vs Comilla
Sylhet SuperStars finally has got their first victory today in the third session of Bangladesh Premier League beating Comilla Victorians by 4 wickets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury S
Dynamites throw Super Stars out of the competition
Abeda AshrafDhaka Dynamites has claimed a big win of 34 runs against Sylhet Super Stars in the twelfth match of the competition which literally thrown the latter out of the third e
Sangakkara sings for the Dynamites
Kumar Sangakkara, the legend from Sri Lanka has at last showed some spirited batting for his team as Dhaka Dynamites piled up a significant score of 166 runs by losing 5 wickets in
12th Match: Dynamites opt to bat first
Abeda AshrafThe second match of the sixth of the competition is about to begin at the Sher – E – Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka; Sylhet Super Stars will face Dhaka Dynamites in t