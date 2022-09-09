
Sylhet Sixers News
thumb

Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane suspended

After an arrest warrant wasissued for him in Kathmandu for suspected coercion of another person, Nepalesecricket team skipper Sandeep Lamichhane was suspended by the CricketAssocia

thumb

Pooran wants to make use of BPL experience

West Indies are the defending champions of ICC World Twenty/20. But they have already lost both their matches in this tenure so far. But they have a chance to turn around as they p

thumb

BCB gives legal notice to Sylhet Sixers

Cricket world has been in turmoil since the Federation of International Cricketers' Association (FICA) has released its annual report. Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) team Sylhet S

thumb

Waqar Younis was impressed with Rana

Bangladesh premier League (BPL) is often regarded as the domestic talent hunt program. In the last edition of BPL, if it comes the point of outcome, then Mehedi Hasan Rana is undou

thumb

Ankle injury throws Taskin Ahmed out of action for a week

Pacer Taskin Ahmed became injured while fielding during the match against Chittagong Vikings.Having been running with a successful competition so far in the Bangladesh Premier Leag

thumb

Watch: Jason Roy's unbelievable catch in BPL

Sylhet Sixers cruised to an easy win against Chittagong Viking as they beat them by 29 runs.This season of Bangladesh Premier League is well poised now and moving interestingly day

thumb

Sylhet Sixers sign off BPL 2019 with a comprehensive win

Sylhet Sixers cruised to an easy win against Chittagong Viking as they beat them by 29 runs.This season of Bangladesh Premier League is well poised now and moving interestingly day

thumb

Live: Chittagong Vikings opted to field first

In the 40th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Chittagong Vikings have won the toss and decided to field first against Sylhet Sixers. This is the last league match for C

thumb

Rajshahi stay alive after knocking Sylhet out

Rajshahi Kings registered a comprehensive victory over Sylhet Sixers which keeps them alive in the tournament while the Sixers are out after the defeat.In the do or die game, Sixer

thumb

Sabbir, Taskin lead Sixers to successive win

In the 31st match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019, Sylhet Sixers defeated Khulna Titans by 58 runs.Sylhet Sixers, on the way to the big stride of making it ahead this year, h

thumb

Sylhet humble Rajshahi to stay alive

Change of captain, shuffling in playing XI has resulted a thumping 76-run victory for Sylhet Sixers over Rajshahi Kings in match no. 29 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

thumb

Live: Rajshahi Kings to bowl first

Rajshahi Kings have won the toss and opted to field first.The Bangladesh Premier League 2019 has spread to 29th match. In the first of today’s double headers, Sylhet Sixers and Raj

