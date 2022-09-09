Sylhet Sixers News
Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane suspended
After an arrest warrant wasissued for him in Kathmandu for suspected coercion of another person, Nepalesecricket team skipper Sandeep Lamichhane was suspended by the CricketAssocia
Pooran wants to make use of BPL experience
West Indies are the defending champions of ICC World Twenty/20. But they have already lost both their matches in this tenure so far. But they have a chance to turn around as they p
BCB gives legal notice to Sylhet Sixers
Cricket world has been in turmoil since the Federation of International Cricketers' Association (FICA) has released its annual report. Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) team Sylhet S
Waqar Younis was impressed with Rana
Bangladesh premier League (BPL) is often regarded as the domestic talent hunt program. In the last edition of BPL, if it comes the point of outcome, then Mehedi Hasan Rana is undou
Ankle injury throws Taskin Ahmed out of action for a week
Pacer Taskin Ahmed became injured while fielding during the match against Chittagong Vikings.Having been running with a successful competition so far in the Bangladesh Premier Leag
Watch: Jason Roy's unbelievable catch in BPL
Sylhet Sixers cruised to an easy win against Chittagong Viking as they beat them by 29 runs.This season of Bangladesh Premier League is well poised now and moving interestingly day
Sylhet Sixers sign off BPL 2019 with a comprehensive win
Live: Chittagong Vikings opted to field first
In the 40th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Chittagong Vikings have won the toss and decided to field first against Sylhet Sixers. This is the last league match for C
Rajshahi stay alive after knocking Sylhet out
Rajshahi Kings registered a comprehensive victory over Sylhet Sixers which keeps them alive in the tournament while the Sixers are out after the defeat.In the do or die game, Sixer
Sabbir, Taskin lead Sixers to successive win
In the 31st match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019, Sylhet Sixers defeated Khulna Titans by 58 runs.Sylhet Sixers, on the way to the big stride of making it ahead this year, h
Sylhet humble Rajshahi to stay alive
Change of captain, shuffling in playing XI has resulted a thumping 76-run victory for Sylhet Sixers over Rajshahi Kings in match no. 29 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Live: Rajshahi Kings to bowl first
Rajshahi Kings have won the toss and opted to field first.The Bangladesh Premier League 2019 has spread to 29th match. In the first of today’s double headers, Sylhet Sixers and Raj