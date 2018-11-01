
sylhet international stadium News
thumb

Sylhet Stadium to inaugurate as Test venue with 'Five Minute Bell'

On November 3, 2018, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is going to be added in the list of Test venues in Bangladesh with the first Test of the two match Test series between Ban

thumb

Bangladesh-Zimbabwe fixture announced

The fixture of the series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe which is set to be held in October has been confirmed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়

thumb

Hathurusingha surprised to not visit the Sylhet stadium before

Just few months ago, Chandika Hathurusingha was the head coach of Bangladesh and now he is the coach of Sri Lanka who is battling against Bangladesh. Though Hathurusingha has worke

