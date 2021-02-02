Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 News
Watch: Solanki perfectly emulates MS Dhoni's helicopter shot for a six in SMAT final
MS Dhoni is known for his trademark shot 'The Helicopter'. It's been a long time since we have seen Dhoni playing a helicopter shot. We expected him to deliver one in the previous
Watch: Solanki hits 6 4 6 to take Baroda into the semis of SMAT 2021
Baroda's right-handed batsman Vishnu Solanki played an excellent finish to take Baroda into the semifinals of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.The knockouts of India's well-known domestic T
Watch: Sreesanth bowls leg-spin to dismiss Ashwin Hebbar
Sreesanth grabbed the headlines recently when he made a grand entry into Kerala team in his first match against Puducherry. It didn't much time for him to announce his arrival. It
Sreesanth reveals why he dons 369 as his new jersey number
India's experienced fast bowler Sreesanth made an impressive comeback to competitive cricket after seven long years. Plying his trade for Kerala against Puducherry in Syed Mushtaq
Watch: Sanju Samson has a thug life moment in SMAT match
India's talented wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson is currently leading Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. Kerala started the tournament on a positive note by beatin
Sreesanth turns to sledging in SMAT warm up game
Indian fast bowler Sreesanth recently made the headlines for his animated celebration after taking a wicket in the warm-up game. The veteran pacer was recently named in Kerala prob